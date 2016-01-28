COTTAGE HILLS - From its humble beginnings literally in his own backyard, Tim Minnick has brought his passion for fitness to life and is now ready to officially open his new business to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.



Shinobi Fitness, LLC, located at 127 West MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills is the area’s newest and most innovative complex, containing a number of obstacles sure to challenge a person of any physicality.

This one-of-a-kind facility is the first parkour and ninja obstacle facility in the River Bend.

For over 24 years, Minnick has used his skills in Ninjutsu, a specialized form of martial arts used by ninjas and samurai throughout the course of Asian history, to keep himself physically fit and mentally sharp. He is also a fifth-degree black belt. His experience with this type of fitness and discipline has only helped him with his job at the Bethalto Police Department, where he serves his community as a sergeant.

Inspired by the television show American Ninja Warrior, a globally-renowned competition show where contestants make their way through parkour, free-running, endurance and strength-based obstacles, Minnick jumped at the chance to audition when the show announced they were headed to St. Louis to scout for contestants.

“We stood out in the rain and the snow to get a chance to compete” he said. “Only 20 walk-on contestants were allowed in the line and I was number 18.”

Unfortunately, a weakened knee that underwent surgery just a couple months prior to the auditions left Minnick unable to bypass one of the obstacles, ending his run on the TV show.

Ever since, Minnick has been training diligently for the upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior, hand-building obstacles in his own backyard to fine tune his strength and endurance. He had even built a near-exact replica of the show’s famous “warped wall.”

“We have a mutual friend from Edwardsville who has a 6-year-old son and asked to come to our backyard and do some of the obstacles,” Minnick said. “I said, yeah, he can try, but this is all stuff I built for people my age and size. He came out, and even though he couldn’t quite make it up the warped wall, he could complete most of the other obstacles and he had a blast while doing it.

This mutual friend then suggested that he could hold events like this for kids and adults around the area.

Minnick began holding classes and events in his backyard, constantly creating new obstacles and improving past builds to accommodate all shapes and sizes. The backyard of his Bethalto home could only accommodate so many, so he decided it was time to expand his endeavours to a business with its first official location.

“We signed on the facility in September [2015], and before we could even open it, I had an event and posted it on Facebook,” he said. “Little did I know, it was going to blow up!”

A total of 54 kids and their parents poured into the Cottage Hills facility to take on some of Minnick’s newly built obstacles.

“It was great since the weather was nice, but all of the spectators sat outside and we had five volunteers to split the kids and have them run the course.”

After realizing the ultimate success of this singular event, Minnick realized that he had quite a special thing going on.

“I knew I had to offer more than one of these kinds of events,” he said. “Since the event, kids keep re-registering and we get new kids all of the time. I think when that sign goes up by the highway, we start some marketing, we should have some more walk-ins.”

Minnick holds “Little Ninja” classes, self-defense classes for women and children, as well as acrobatics and other conditioning practices. Local Girl Scouts of America troops have also gotten involved at Shinobi Fitness to earn a new martial arts-inspired badge designed by Minnick himself.

Shinobi Fitness is also available to hold birthday parties, workshops and private lessons when available.

After taking a year off to build up his strength and to create and practice the obstacles in what is now the Shinobi Fitness facility, Minnick is now ready to compete again on American Ninja Warrior.

“I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life,” he said. “I’m ready to compete and this time, I’m doing it for Shinobi.”

For more information about Shinobi Fitness, LLC and its offerings, please visit their website, Facebook or YouTube pages or call 618-960-8463.

