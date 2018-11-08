EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School junior swimmer Josie Bushell had a good meet at this past Thursday evening’s Southern Illinois Swim Championships at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Bushell won two events on the night – the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke – and was part of two relay teams – the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays – that won their events at the meet.

“I think we all had a good meet,” Bushell said in an interview following the competition, “and I’m really happy with how I swam today, especially in the 50 free.”

Bushell’s specialty races are both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle, and both events have gone very well for her this season.

“The 100 free’s been good. The 200 free’s been OK,” Bushell said, “but especially in the 50 free, it’s been really good.”

The IHSA state series starts up for the Tigers and the other area teams with the sectional meet Nov. 10 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High, and Bushell has high hopes for making the state meet in her events.

“Go to state in both individual, the 200 free and 100 free,” Bushell said are her goals, “and make all of our relays to state, too.”

Bushell does like her and the Tigers’ chances in both the sectional meet and the state meet, which is set for Nov. 16 at Evanston High School in suburban Chicagoland.

“I think we’re looking really good,” Bushell said. “We’ve been working really hard, and once we start to actually rest – we’re all kind of dead right now, but it’ll be good.”

On a personal level, Bushell also is liking her chances at both meets as well.

“I think it’s looking pretty good,” Bushell said. “I’m definitely dead right now, but I’ve been seeing the results in the pool, even when I’m dead, so I’m really excited to actually be rested and do well at sectionals and state.”

