WASHINGTON, D.C. - “It is an honor and privilege to represent the people of the 15th Congressional District in Washington, DC, and I do not take that responsibility lightly,” said John Shimkus upon announcing he intends to seek re-election.

“The process starts very early in Illinois,” he noted. “Beginning September 1, petitions can be passed in order to gain placement on the March primary ballot.”

Shimkus cited his experience as a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the accomplishments he has been able to make this year.

The full U.S. House has passed two bills sponsored by Shimkus – the DOTCOM Act and the TSCA Modernization Act. The DOTCOM Act challenged the Obama Administration’s unilateral decision to give away control over the Internet; however, they have backed down from the original plan after the bill passed.

“The Toxic Control Substances Act is a 1970s relic that does not work,” Shimkus noted. “Many years were spent to get to this point, and many other legislators tried, but I was able to get this through my committee and the full House with just one no vote.”

In announcing his re-election bid, Shimkus also reaffirmed his support for the pro-life movement, Second Amendment rights, and our local natural resources such as coal and oil.

Shimkus is married to Karen since 1987. They reside in his hometown of Collinsville and have three sons. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy (BS) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (MBA).

Also supporting Congressman Shimkus’ re-election are members of the General Assembly that serve overlapping territory, including State Senators David Luechtefeld, Dale Righter, Chapin Rose, and Jason Barickman and State Representatives David Reis, John Cavaletto, Bill Mitchell, Chad Hays, Adam Brown, Charlie Meier, Tom Bennett, Reggie Phillips, and Terri Bryant.

Those interested in helping Congressman Shimkus gather petition signatures should contact his campaign at (618)344-1919 or email campaign@volunteersforshimkus.com. Petitions can also be downloaded at www.volunteersforshimkus.com.

