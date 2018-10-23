MARYVILLE – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be making a special flag presentation to State Senator William R. "Bill" Haine (D) at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, at the Madison County Administration Building (157 North Main Street) in Edwardsville. Haine is retiring after 16 years in the Illinois Senate. Prior to that, the Vietnam War veteran was Madison County state's attorney for 14 years and a member of the Madison County Board.

"It really is my honor to salute Bill Haine," Shimkus said. "We may belong to different political parties, but we have been friends since we served Madison County together as treasurer and state's attorney. I admire the integrity he has shown during his long tenure of public service."

The public is welcome to attend the presentation, which will take place in the County Board Room.

