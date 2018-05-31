MARYVILLE– An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Hamel and Collinsville next week to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.

On Thursday, June 7, the staff member will be at the Hamel Village Hall (111 South Old US Route 66) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and at the Collinsville Senior Center (420 East Main Street) from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue, but are not available at that time, can call the congressman's Maryville Office at (618) 288-7190.

More information on services offered by the congressman's office is available on his website: shimkus.house.gov. On the website, constituents can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veteran and grant newsletters. Congressman Shimkus also maintains a Facebook Page where regular updates are posted.

