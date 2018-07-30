EDWARDSVILLE - Current Edwardsville Mayor and State Senate Candidate Hal Patton received the endorsement of Congressman John Shimkus today. Congressman Shimkus announced his endorsement today in front of supporters at an open house for Patton’s new campaign office

“Hal Patton is a conservative Republican who understands that Illinois can’t tax and regulate its way to prosperity. His pro-growth, pro-taxpayer policies have led to the creation of over 3,000 jobs in the metro-east area and an unemployment rate well below the state average” said Congressman Shimkus.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Congressman Shimkus. Congressman Shimkus has fought for and brought a voice to Washington for the hard working people of the Metro East and Downstate Illinois. I intend to follow Congressman Shimkus’ lead and fight for pro-growth policies in Springfield,” stated Hal Patton.

For the past five years Hal Patton has served as the Mayor of Edwardsville. In that time the city has seen incredible growth of over 3,000 jobs and been able to balance its budget without raising property taxes. Along with being Mayor, Hal Patton has operated a dental practice in Edwardsville over the past 25 years.

