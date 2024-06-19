SHILOH - A Shiloh resident has been charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13 following a domestic incident earlier this week. The Shiloh Police Department responded to a call at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, reporting that a juvenile had been struck in the 300 block of Baltes Drive.

Upon arrival, officers conducted interviews with all parties involved and subsequently took the suspect into custody. The case was then referred to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for warrant review.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Judy Dalan issued two warrants for Diara T. Green, 29, also of the 300 block of Baltes Drive. Green has been charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The warrants, numbered 24CF0100301 and 24CF0100302 respectively, were reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice.

Green is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail, and a detention hearing has been scheduled.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. For mental health support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988.

