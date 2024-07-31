SHILOH - The St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Beth Nester has announced a four-count warrant against Deaundre J. Johnson, 29, of the 700 block of Ganim Drive in Shiloh.

The charges include three counts of Aggravated Battery to a Private Security Officer, each classified as a Class 2 Felony, and one count of Aggravated Battery to Emergency Medical Services Personnel, classified as a Class 3 Felony.

At 1:38 p.m. on June 20, 2024, the Shiloh Police Department responded to a call regarding a combative individual at Memorial Hospital Shiloh on the 1400 block of Cross Street. The suspect was subdued, and the victims sustained minor injuries. The case was later submitted to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for warrant review.

On July 30, 2024, St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice reviewed and signed the warrants, validating the charges. Johnson was subsequently located and arrested. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

For further information, Detective Justin Nollau of the Shiloh Police Department can be contacted at 618-632-9047.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

