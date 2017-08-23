(Busch Stadium) As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals have continued to refortify their bullpen–announcing this afternoon the club has purchased the contract of left-handed reliever Ryan Sherriff from Memphis (AAA).

In the corresponding roster moves, Trevor Rosenthal was moved to the 60-day DL and Josh Lucas was optioned back to Memphis.

In 48 appearances with Memphis, 37 have were scoreless and Sherriff has not allowed a home run since June 9, a span of 24 games. He stranded 14-of-17 inherited runners this season and held left-handed batters to a .198 batting average. Right-handers hit .215 with no home runs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sherriff received an invitation to Major League Spring Training in 2017 and made eight relief appearances allowing one run in 8.2 innings. Sherriff, who will be making his big league debut, has been assigned uniform No. 65.

For Rosenthal, who has been on the disabled list since August 17th with right posterior elbow irritation, this signals the end of his season and calls into question what the future will hold in terms of surgery and contract negotiations. The 27-year old right-hander is again eligible for arbitration, provided he is tendered a contract by the Cardinals.

St. Louis General Manager Michael Girsch will be speaking with media later this afternoon.

more to come…