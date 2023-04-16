ALTON - Hayden Sherman had three RBIs and Hayden Garner drove in two as Marquette Catholic, after giving up four runs in the opening inning, scored seven times in the home half of the first to go ahead. But Collinsville scored 11 unanswered runs in the final six innings to take a 15-7 win over the Explorers in a baseball game played Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The Kahoks scored four times to start the game, then once in the top of the second, four times in the top half of the fourth and two runs each in the final three innings to take the win over Marquette after the Explorers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first.

Sherman had two hits to go along with his three RBIs for the Explorers, while Garner managed the only other hit of the day for Marquette with his two RBIs. Andrew Bober and Charlie Fahnestock also drove in runs for the Explorers.

Collinsville was led by Kolby Anderson's two hits and four RBIs, while Carter Harrington had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Blaine Martinez also had two hits and two RBIs, Kris Alcorn had a pair of hits and also drove in a run. Ethan Bagwell came up with a pair of hits, Bryce Lemp had a hit and two RBIs, Adam Bovinett had a hit and RBI and C.J. Schaaf drove home a pair of runs.

Jack Pruitt had two strikeouts on the mound for Marquette, while Tyler Roth, Skylar Schuster and Jack Spain fanned one batter each. Ryan Kremer fanned two batters for Collinsville, while Carter Harrington and Schaaf struck out one apiece.

The Kahoks are now 9-4, while the Explorers drop to 11-6 and play on Monday at Columbia, then have a Gateway Metro Conference home-and-home set against Bunker Hill, the first game Tuesday at Bunker Hill and the second game at Lloyd Hopkins Field on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m., then Marquette meets Breese Mater Dei Catholic at home on Saturday morning, with a 10 a.m. start.

