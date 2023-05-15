MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced that a crash on South Moreland Road and Buchta Road at about 9:56 p.m. Sunday resulted in a double fatality.

Madison County Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that a tan Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on South Moreland Road in between Buchta Road and Birch Drive when it crossed over into the northbound lanes, into the path of red Hyundai Tucson, which was traveling northbound at this location. After the collision, the tan Chevrolet Impala became engulfed in flames.

"A passerby called 911 and remained on scene to assist," Pulido explained. "Wood River Police Officer Lutz, who responded to provide assistance, arrived to find the Chevrolet Impala still engulfed in flames with the driver still trapped in the vehicle. Officer Lutz broke a window to the Impala and was able to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Sadly, the driver, Reid S. Brice, 20, of Alton, was later pronounced dead."

The Meadowbrook and Wood River Fire Departments also arrived on scene to assist, and extricated the occupants of the Hyundai Tucson.

"Sadly, the front seat passenger of the Hyundai Tucson, Kenneth L. Quinlan, 77, of Bethalto, was also pronounced dead," Pulido said. "The driver of the Hyundai Tucson sustained serious injuries and was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment."

Pulido said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is very thankful to the passerby, and all of the area first responders that responded to assist.

"Although this is never an outcome that anyone wants, we are appreciative of everyone’s efforts," he added. "We offer our condolences to everyone affected by this tragic collision."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

