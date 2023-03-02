HARDIN - A driver who fled from a traffic stop in Mozier in Calhoun County and law enforcement said reached speeds exceeding 100 mph has been charged.

The driver was identified as Theresa Ann Sherfy, age 48, of Hannibal, Mo.

This is the report provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office:

"At 7:20 p.m. on February 19, 2023, Deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Mozier, Calhoun County, on a white 2008 Pontiac G6. As a result of the attempted traffic stop, the driver of the Pontiac fled from law enforcement at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The suspect vehicle traveled northbound on State Highway 96."

Calhoun County Sergeant Zach Hardin notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department of the fleeing vehicle and Calhoun Deputies coming into their jurisdiction.

This was more from the report provided by the Calhoun Sheriff's Office:

"Law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing motorist. The suspect vehicle passed the Pleasant Hill High School at speeds exceeding 80 mph. The suspect vehicle abruptly turned westbound onto Market Street, Pleasant Hill, Pike County, Illinois at a high rate of speed.

"The driver continued west on Market Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Market Street at Mosier Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle struck a parked unoccupied car in the 500 block of Carolina Street which caused the vehicle to spin out of control into the front yard of a separate residence in the 500 block of Carolina Street.

"The driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who also serves with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

"Subsequent to an investigation, it was discovered that Theresa fled from Calhoun County law enforcement officials with a young child in the vehicle. Prior to the officers’ arrival on the scene, Theresa left the child with a resident and attempted to flee on foot. Pike County EMS and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported."

Theresa is lodged in the Pike County Jail on the following Pike County, Illinois charges:

Aggravated DUI (5th or Subsequent Offense),

Felony Driving While License Revoked,

Obstructing Justice,

Child Endangerment,

Improper Use of Registration,

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon,

Unlawful Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis in an MV by a driver,

Disobeying a Traffic Control Device,

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

Squealing Tires,

Speeding (40+),

Stolen, Altered, or Forged Temporary Registration Permit,

Reckless Driving,

Theresa is charged in Calhoun County, Illinois with the following offenses:

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer,

Felony Driving While License Revoked,

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon,

Speeding (105/55),

Reckless Driving,

Child Endangerment,

Disobeying a Stop Sign,

No rear registration light,

Loud muffler.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Pike County Ambulance Service, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

