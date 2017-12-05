EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin and his deputies joined forces to raise money to take some students on a shopping spree and it was a significant success.

Shop-with-a-Sheriff took place on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Godfrey Wal-Mart. Students and deputies were greeted by Jamie Johns, Loss Prevention Specialist at Wal-Mart. The sheriff's office said Wal-Mart had hot chocolate and donuts waiting for them. Jamie was instrumental in making this event a success.

Alton High School School Resource Officers Dunham and Pohlman were able to raise just over $4,200.00 for this event. Money was raised by “Pie in the face” and from generous outside donors.The money allowed 15 deputies to take 28 Alton High School students shopping with a $150.00 gift card supplied to them.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Social workers and guidance counselors at Alton High School selected the Alton High School students they felt would benefit the most from Shop-with-a-Sheriff.

School Resource Officers made arrangements with the Alton School District to have transportation supplied for the kids to be taken to Wal-Mart, and transported home after the event. Deputy Dunham followed the bus after the event to ensure all the students arrived home in a safe manner with their Christmas presents.

A total of 15 deputies volunteered their time and spent nearly three hours shopping with the students so the students would have a little brighter Christmas, the sheriff's office said.

