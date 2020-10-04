Sheriff Lakin Says No One Tests Positive For Illegal Drug Use In Random Tests Of 20 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's John D. Lakin today announced the results of random drug testing of Sheriff's Office employees. On August 13, 2020, by a random drawing, 20 employees from the Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 118 and the Sheriff's Office Administration, were selected and tested at the Sheriff's Office headquarters. The testing was conducted by Midwest Occupational Medicine in Wood River. Article continues after sponsor message Sheriff Lakin reported none of the employees tested positively for drug use. "I believe firmily in the random drug screening program and that sharing the information with the public will reinforce the department's commitment to the citizens it serves," Sheriff Lakin said. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip