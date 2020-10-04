EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's John D. Lakin today announced the results of random drug testing of Sheriff's Office employees.

On August 13, 2020, by a random drawing, 20 employees from the Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 118 and the Sheriff's Office Administration, were selected and tested at the Sheriff's Office headquarters. The testing was conducted by Midwest Occupational Medicine in Wood River.

Sheriff Lakin reported none of the employees tested positively for drug use.

"I believe firmily in the random drug screening program and that sharing the information with the public will reinforce the department's commitment to the citizens it serves," Sheriff Lakin said.

