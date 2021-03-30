EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said today he regretted to report the death of retired deputy Roy “Alex” Gibson, 80, of Wood River. Gibson died at 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Roy married Georgia Newberry in St. Louis. Georgia died in 2003, then he married Patricia L. Davies in 2007.

Sheriff Lakin pointed out from the obituary on the Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that Roy served his country in the United States Air Force. After his time in the service he went to work for the Madison County Police Department and became Deputy Sheriff. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #406, Precinct Committeeman Fort Russell Township #3, and Trustee on Fire & Water Department of Meadowbrook.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Masonic Services by Bethalto Masonic Lodge #406 at 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021. Memorial Services will immediately follow with Chaplin Randy Butler officating at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

