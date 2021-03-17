Sheriff Lakin Announces Sergeant Donald T. McNaughton Dies After Long Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has announced Sergeant Donald T. McNaughton, 47, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
"Sergeant McNaughton served as a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office team for just over 14 years," Lakin said. "Don began his career as a jail officer in July of 2006."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sheriff Lakin promoted McNaughton to the rank of sergeant in October 2016.
"Don was very proud to have been a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as a Munitions Systems Specialist from September 1992 to September 1996," Lakin said. "Don’s personality was larger than life and will be greatly missed."
Sheriff Lakin closed by saying: "We ask that you keep his wife, Rebecca, children, family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts during this difficult time."
More like this: