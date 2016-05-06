EDWARDSVILLE - Today, Sheriff John D. Lakin accepted on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from Richard Wutrich and Donald Niebruegge, the Patriotic Employer Award and the Pro Patria Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The Patriotic Employer Award is presented to an employer for “Contributing to National Security and Protection Library by Freedom Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.” This particular nomination stemmed from a current employee at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who serves in the National Guard and Reserve, submitting the nomination.

Jail Officer John Heck wrote in his nomination, “The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been a shining example other employers should emulate from. I have been serving the Madison County Sheriff’s Office since 2005 and their dedication has been unwavering. They are essential ingredient to my success in the ARNG.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Pro Patria Award is presented on behalf of the men and women of America’s Reserve Forces for Outstanding Service to the National Defense Through Continuing to Support Of The National Guard and Army Reserve.”

ESGR’s Pro Patria Award is presented annual by each ESGR State Committee to one small, one large and one public sector employer in their state or territory. Recipients have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserves. This is the highest level award that may be bestowed on a state ESGR committee.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a strong tradition of supporting the men and women of the United States Military.

Sheriff John Lakin pledges to continue this tradition as well as build upon it.

“Any individual serving this country, and working here at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, will always receive my full support," he said. "I wholeheartedly support our troops, both at home and abroad."

More like this:

Related Video: