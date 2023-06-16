Sheriff Connor Excited About New Custom Smartphone Application
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor is excited to announce the release of a new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Madison County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
Search "Madison County Sheriff’s Office" in your app store to download the application for free.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"We are trying to be as transparent and involved in the community as we can," Sheriff Connor said. "You will get push notifications if there is a weather issue or road closure, it just goes on and on.
"We encourage you to go on our app and download it right away."
The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
- Breaking News and Alerts
- Sheriff’s Welcome
- Courthouse
- Detainee Search
- Detainee Resources
- Community Relations
- Sex Offenders
- Contact Us
- More
This mobile app provides the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a better way to alert, inform and provide real-time information to the citizens of Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office app now is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Madison County Sheriff’s Office” or by clicking here.
More like this: