ALTON - Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab have been named the RiverBend Growth Association's February 2018 Small Business of the Month.

For over 100 years the civil engineering and land surveying company has been locally owned and family operated in the Riverbend community.

"Last year we celebrated our 125th anniversary." Charles A. Sheppard, President of the company and Professional Engineer said. "We're a great small business that was started by my great-grandfather in 1892 and it went through my grandfather, my dad and myself."

Sheppard said one of the projects they're most proud of is the Great River Road which runs from Alton to Grafton.

"Everyone's familiar with that, a beautiful scenic high way, it's a nationwide destination," Sheppard added. "One of the others is the Alton Marina and the River Front Amphitheater. We were instrumental with the landscape architect firm in putting that together, really proud of that. "

David Godar, Vice President and Professional Engineer, has been with the company for more than 30 years and said there is a lot of projects he's been proud to work on in the city.

"I can look around the city of Alton, the whole Riverbend area, and see a lot of projects I've had my hands in over those years. Probably the biggest one was the Corporal Belchik Memorial Expressway here in Alton."

"It's rather interesting to go through the files of a company that's 125 years old. Essential you see the transition and the growth of the community," Scott Weiner, Vice President and Professional Engineer said. "I think there is a lot to be proud of."

Sheppard added that the support the company has received from all the local municipalities has been tremendous.

"It's a good area to work in. We really enjoy all the relationships we've been able to gain," he said.

