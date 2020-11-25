Shenandoah Growers, Inc (Harrisonburg, VA) out of an abundance of caution, has issued a limited, voluntary recall of approximately 15,000 units in select packages, due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

These were packed under branded and private label fresh cut organic certified basil clamshells at its Jefferson, GA facility and Harrisonburg, VA facility with the following lot codes, all with the country of origin of Colombia. Recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between 10/20/2020 and 10/30/2020 in various states including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Washington DC.

Affected lot codes:

LOT Number: Brand: Size: UPC: PV14334C296 The Fresh Market 0.5oz 7-37094-23027-2 PV64308E304 Good & Gather 0.5oz 0-85239-12215-0 PV64308C296 Naturally Better 0.5oz 6-07880-20230-4 PV64308A300 Naturally Better 0.5oz 6-07880-20230-4 PV64308D300 Naturally Better 0.5oz 6-07880-20230-4 PV14334E297 Nature’s Promise 4.0oz 6-88267-16220-6 PV14334E297 Nature’s Promise 2.5 oz 6-88267-54893-2 PV14334E297 Nature’s Promise 0.5oz 6-88267-19910-3 PV14334B296 Nature’s Promise 0.5oz 6-88267-19910-3 PV14334C297 O Organics 0.66oz 0-79893-98072-0 PV 14334E297 O Organics 4.0oz 0-79893-98081-2 PV64308B294 Simple Truth 3.0oz 0-11110-00876-3 PV64308D297 Simple Truth 3.0oz 0-11110-00876-3 PV64308E295 That’s Tasty 3.0oz 7-68573-53001-9 PV64308E296 That’s Tasty 2.0oz 7-68573-51510-8 PV64308A298 That’s Tasty 3.0oz 7-68573-53001-9 PV14334C296 Wild Harvest 0.25oz 7-11535-50450-4 PV14334C296 Wild Harvest 4.0oz 7-11535-50323-1 PV14334C296 Wild Harvest 2.0oz 7-11535-50762-8

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shenandoah Growers recall includes only those clamshells of certified organic basil clearly marked with the affected lot codes listed above. The lot code can be found printed on each clamshell.

This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which a package pulled by the Florida Department of Agriculture on 11/2/2020 from a retail store in Florida indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora.

Affected Shenandoah Growers customers have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove and discard recalled products from all store shelves, distribution and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption.

These products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in commerce.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

No other Shenandoah Growers products are subject to recall, and the company has no knowledge of any illness reported or related to this product.

Consumers who may have a recalled basil product should discard it immediately and not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center at 844-896-6939 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm Eastern time.

Shenandoah Growers takes food safety matters very seriously, and stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Shenandoah Growers is working in close coordination with regulatory officials, including the FDA, on this matter.

More like this: