Carl Crumer, Kate Costello and Cody Johnson bring a bit of lightness to the stage during rehearsal of the powerful and haunting ballads in SHENANDOAH, running at the Alton Little Theater Showplace March 19th through 29th. Co-Director Kevin Frakes reprises his role as patriarch Charlie Anderson, a man trying to hold his family together during the Civil War. A talented cast of thirty performers bring this treasured Musical to the stage and invite friends and families ( children over 10) to experience the Musical Tribute together. Call 462-3205 for Tickets Today!