WOOD RIVER - Wood River Shelter Insurance agent Paul Guccione is one who definitely understands the importance of sharing kindness, even in small ways.

During hot summer days, Guccione keeps a cooler filled with cold water and ice that says: "FREE WATER" under his Shelter Insurance sign at 162 E. Ferguson, Ave.

He said the cold water for others in front of his business is simply a tribute to his wonderful parents - Betty and Vince Guccione.

“I was lucky to grow up with parents who showed me how to demonstrate kindness in small ways,” he said. “This is much a tribute to them as anything. I've had this building now for about 15 years and I watched people walk up and down the street as temperatures got to be brutal. I thought it would be nice for adults or children to have a cool drink during their day.”

Recently Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells posted a picture of the cooler under Guccione's Shelter sign on the police Facebook page and commended him for being an example for other businesses to follow.

“I have been doing this during the summer for about six years,” Paul Guccione said. “I open doors for ladies and try to be polite, always saying thank you. Those are learned behaviors from routine in my family.”

Paul said he doesn’t do the cooler with free bottles of chilled water for attention, but simply to help others.

“My parents taught me not to show prejudice or look down on people who are going without,” he said. “My mother grew up in the Great Depression and she obviously understood what it was like to go without. The act of giving is something we are taught by Christ. I hope I might inspire someone else to also show an act of kindness by what I do.”

Each year, Shelter Insurance allows Paul and fellow Alton agent Mark Birmingham to provide scholarships for youth. Paul said that is one of the favorite things he does each year and he knows how much it helps families.

“I am very blessed,” Paul said. “I have a wonderful family and children. I just try in some ways to pass it on to others.”

