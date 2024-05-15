ROXANA - Standout Roxana girls softball pitcher Calista Stahlhut recently broke a strikeout mark that may not be reached again in Roxana. The Shells' Stahlhut cracked the 600-strikeout career mark as a high school pitcher this past week in a win over Salem.

Stahlhut is not only an incredible pitcher, but she is batting .507 in the 2024 season with 35 hits and 21 RBI. Calista is the type of softball player any coach would want with her positive attitude and prowess on both the mound and at bat.

Calista’s father and Shells’ head girls softball coach Wade Stahlhut said moving past the 600-strikeout mark is “a big milestone.”

“It is super exciting,” he said. “Even her college coaches have reached out about it. It is awesome especially because the Shells have been transitioning conferences in her time in school. It is a pretty cool milestone. However, today, she is focused on getting through regional play.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Wade said his daughter has “good velocity” on her pitches, probably her biggest strength.

“She also has an above average change-up and rise ball with a fastball,” he said. “She can mix things up. She has worked hard to fine tune her ball movement on the mound and she is still working hard at it every day.”

Calista will pitch for St. Louis Community College next year and she is eager for that opportunity, Wade said.

“She is excited to continue to put the work in over the summer and I think she will be an asset for St. Louis Community College her first year,” he said. “It is great she can continue her softball career after high school.”

More like this: