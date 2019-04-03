EDWARDSVILLE – Roxana scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, and the Shells used the inning to go on and defeat Metro-East Lutheran 7-1 Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville.

The two sides were scoreless after three innings when the Shells burst through with the four-run fourth. It started when Austin Martin reached on an error by the shortstop, stole second and went to third when Connor House reached on another error. Martin scored on a passed ball, with courtesy runner Dawson Klunk going to third after having stolen second. Weston Renaud was then hit by a pitch, putting runners on the corners, with Klunk scoring on a ground out by Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt to make it 2-0 for Roxana. Christian Floyd then lined a two-run single to center to make it 4-0 before Gavin Huffman popped out to the first baseman to end the inning.

Huffman singled home two runs in the sixth and a Christian Bertoletti infield single in the seventh scored another run to make it 7-0. The Knights got on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Ashauer scored on a wild pitch, but the Knights were retired the rest of the way to preserve the 7-1 final.

Floyd and Huffman each had two RBIs on the day for the Shells, while Hinkle-Pruitt and Bertoletti both had two hits and a RBI. Erik Broekemeier went two-for-three for Metro-East.

Huffman only allowed one hit while striking out six on the mound for Roxana, while Mike Reynolds and Broekemeier each fanned four for the Knights.

Roxana improves to 4-5 and is at Litchfield on Friday, with the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m. Metro-East drops to 1-6 and next plays at Staunton on Thursday and Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park on Friday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

