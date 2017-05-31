CHARLESTON – Roxana's Jordan Hawkins has emerged as one of the best discus throwers in the area.

A fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University helped cement that designation for Hawkins, a junior; his 172-7 throw was good for fourth for the Shells in the event.

“I had a good day; three others just had a better day,” Hawkins said. “It was definitely more competitive this year, very more intense, especially from yesterday in the prelims. It's a big achievement.

“I had a big throw in the first round yesterday that I fouled on; it was kind of disappointing and it could have made for a different outcome, but I'm happy with what I got coming back from shoulder surgery – I tore my labium in football.”

Hawkins, a junior, will take a bit of time off before going into summer training. “I'll take some time off and then go straight into summer training,” Hawkins said, “and then go from there.”

Hawkins was happy with how things went on the weekend for him. “I can't ask for much more coming back from shoulder surgery,” Hawkins said. “I'm happy with where I placed. I'll just perfect my technique and go on next year and maybe hit around that 195 mark.”

