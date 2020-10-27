CARLINVILLE - Roxana, Father McGivney Catholic and Marquette Catholic's girls cross country teams all advanced to the Decatur St. Teresa Catholic Sectional as a team for the first time at the IHSA Class 1A Carlinville Regional.

Shelbyville won the team title with 38 points, Roxana came in second with 48 points, Father McGivney Catholic placed third with 86 points, Litchfield was fourth with 136 points, and the Explorers clinched the fifth and final team berth with 143 points. Staunton came in sixth with 186 points, Hillsboro finished seventh with 189 points, Pana was eighth with 191 points, Cowden-Herrick was ninth with 230 points, Piasa Southwestern came in 10th with 244 points, Greenville was 11th at 268 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was 12th with 285 points. East Alton-Wood River also entered runners into the field but didn't have enough for a team score.

The individual winner was Shelbyville's Gabrielle Spain, who had a time of 18:38.70, while the Griffins' Kaitlyn Hatley finished second at 19:15.86. Roxana's Riley Doyle was third with a time of 19:17.49, Marquette's Kailey Vickrey was fourth, coming in at 19:46.80, with a pair of Shelbyville runners --- Ellie Nohren and Brook Schutt --- placing fifth and sixth respectively, with times of 19:52.92 and 20:00.92, coming in seventh was Janelynn Wirth of the Shells, with a time of 20:11.61, eighth place went to McGivney's Alyssa Terhaar, coming in at 20:12.77, Hillsboro's Sierra Compton came in ninth and qualified for state as one of the top five individuals on the non-qualifying teams with a time of 20:18.42, and Carolyn White of the Rams finished out the top ten with a time of 20:21.27.

In addition to the times from both Hatley and Terhaar, Emma Martinez came in with a time of 21:05.42, with Claire Stanhaus right behind at 21:06.11, Amelia Beltramea was timed in 23:22.24, Ava Tidball had a time of 26:30.24, and Isabel Margarida came in at 25:05.80. Along with Doyle and Wirth, Zoey Losch had a time of 20:25.70 for Roxana, Gabrielle Woodruff came home at 20:40.52, Keiko Palen was timed in 20:48.74, Macie Lucas was timed in 21:50.52, and Jessi Ponce had a time of 23:14.08.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Vickrey's time, Megan Jarzenbeck had a time of 22:28.99, Katie Johnson came in at 22:49.30, Paige Rister's time was 23:01.17, Claire Antrainer had a time of 23:34.61, Ava Certa had a time of 24:12.39, and Hudson McCowan came in at 25:34.52. Dana Jarden led Staunton with a time of 21:22.86, which qualified her for the sectional as the fourth individual, while Brooke Kinder was timed in 22:27.11, Bailey Scroggins came in at 22:41.39, Lexi Pfeiffer had a time of 23:58.77, and Hannah Dustman was in at 25:12.67.

Laina Wilderman led the Piasa Birds with a time of 23:48.21, with Emily Lowis close behind at 23:51.05, Kendall Meisenheimer had a time of 24:37.45, Grace Greenwell was clocked in 24:56.45, and Audrey Gordon had a time of 31:27.45.

The Knights' top runner was Rhiannon LaZella, who had a time of 22:05.08, followed by McKenna Getta at 24:37.05, Natalie Blair had a time of 29:43.29, Sam Disher was in at 29:50.95, Cameron Williams came home at 29:58.42, and Emma Lorenz was timed in 31:18.30.EAWR's Meagan Douglas qualified for the sectional as the third individual with a time of 21:21.99, while Sabrina Fulkerson had a time of 25:29.49, and Mary Nguyen came in at 29:20.80.

More like this: