ROXANA – An Ava Cherry two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth put Roxana High’s softball team ahead 6-5 over visiting Columbia, but the Eagles tied the game on a ground out by Kaylee Bosch, then took back the lead on a RBI single by Elle van Bruesegen to help Columbia pull out a big 7-6 win over the Shells in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game Tuesday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut led the way for Roxana with four hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI, while Ridley Allen had a hit, a three-run homer, for her only RBIs, Cherry’s two-run shot was her only hit and RBIs, and Kennedy Robien also had a hit. Stahlhut also had another big day inside the circle, pitching a complete game allowing seven runs, two earned, on seven hits, walking five and striking out 12.

Columbia broke out to an early 5-0 lead, with a single run in the first, and two runs in both the second and third, before the Shells countered in the home half of the third with three runs to cut the lead to 5-3. Roxana scored a single run in the fifth to make it 5-4, before Cherry’s homer gave the Shells the lead, only to see the Eagles pull the game out in the top of the seventh to take the win.

Columbia is now 16-8, while the Shells drop to 11-6, and next play at Salem on Thursday, are at Gillespie on Monday, and host Trenton Wesclin next Wednesday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

