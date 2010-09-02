Edwardsville– Shell Community Federal Credit Union recently participated in the 2010 Cougar Welcome Fair on Wednesday, August 25, 2010. They gave away numerous school supplies, and educated students about the Credit Union difference. Jenny Robison, Director of Business Development stated, “We look forward to this event every year. “It’s great to see our community grow and to give back to the students.” Pictured below: Kaye Brem, Financial Service Officer for Shell Community Federal Credit Union.

