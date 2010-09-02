Shell Credit Union Welcomes SIUE Students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville– Shell Community Federal Credit Union recently participated in the 2010 Cougar Welcome Fair on Wednesday, August 25, 2010. They gave away numerous school supplies, and educated students about the Credit Union difference. Jenny Robison, Director of Business Development stated, “We look forward to this event every year. “It’s great to see our community grow and to give back to the students.” Pictured below: Kaye Brem, Financial Service Officer for Shell Community Federal Credit Union. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip