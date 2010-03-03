(Wood River, IL - March 3, 2010) - Representatives from Shell Community Federal Credit Union recently partnered with students from Roxana High School for an educational simulation of the real world titled Mad City Money.

“Life happens, if I buy an expensive car and house, I can’t afford clothes and food.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That’s the lesson learned from one teenager who participated in Mad City Money, a simulation for high school students that teaches basic money management in a fun setting. “This simulation appeals to teens and gives them a taste of the real world. Complete with occupation, salary, spouse, student loan debt, credit card debt and medical insurance,” said Director of Business Development Jenny Robison. “Teens get an instant family and then move about the stations to purchase housing, transportation, food, clothing, household necessities, day care and other needs.

Teens learn that erasers and calculators are important tools for creating a monthly budget. “It’s like a puzzle,” Robison added. “You have to use all the pieces and they all have to fit.” To learn more about Shell Community Federal Credit Union, visit www.shellcu.org.

More like this:

Related Video: