Employees from Shell Community Federal Credit Union volunteered at the 2nd Annual Wood River Ice Cream Social. “We were proud to be part of such a nice event for our community “said Jenny Robison, Director of Business Development for Shell Community FCU. While there, the credit union passed out cotton candy and gave away prizes. Robison added, “We believe it’s important to be involved in the communities in which we serve. We look forward to volunteering at this event in the years to come.”

 

Pictured from left: SCFCU Employees: Jenny Robison, Tim Carter and Patti Kruegel

Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community.  Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can belong.  It has two locations in Wood River and Maryville.  Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information.

