WOOD RIVER - Shell Community Federal Credit Union is marking its 80th anniversary this year and Saturday it held a customer appreciation day for families in its parking lot in Wood River.

Shell Community Federal Credit Union Marketing Director Lisa Shain said Saturday was “a fun day.”

She said there were dart boards, a balloon artist, face painting, toys, prizes and much more for kids and their families at the celebration.

Shell Community Federal Credit Union President Greg Lyons said this was a “wonderful way” to mark the institution’s 80th birthday.

“We were lucky with the weather,” he said. “It was a beautiful day.”

The credit union was started in January 1935, when eight employees of the Shell Refinery in Wood River joined together to form Shell Wood River Federal Credit Union. In April 2000, the board of directors established a Community Charter. This allows anyone who lives, works or attends school in Madison County, Ill., eligible to join.

The board changed the credit union’s name in October 2001 to the Shell Community Federal Credit Union.

