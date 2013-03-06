February was American Heart Month so Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) celebrated Heart Health Awareness. On February 23rd, they provided the community with fresh fruit, heart healthy tips, and a variety of other goodies.  SCFCU believes in educating the community on finances and other important topics.  Visit either SCFCU location today, to see what programs they are sponsoring. 

Employee Sue Maul with a member, Andrew B.

Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community.  Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can belong.  It has two locations in Wood River and Maryville.  Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information.

