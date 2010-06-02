Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) is pleased to announce the 2010 SCFCU Scholarship recipient, Chelsea Bauman. Chelsea graduated from Civil Memorial High School and will be attending St. Louis Community College in the fall. Her future plans include pursuing a medical degree and focusing on medical research to discover new treatments and cures for diseases.

Chelsea is an active volunteer within the community and has committed over 1000 hours of volunteer work assisting the elderly. In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and a 2009-2010 Illinois State Scholar.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Related Video: