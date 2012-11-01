Shelia (Granny) Curry and her son Eddie were honored at a gala black tie charity ball hosted by the 100 Black Men of Alton.  The Curry’s, who own and operate Granny's Uniforms Work Fashions & More, were given the President’s Award in acknowledgment of their overall commitment and contribution to the area.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granny's Uniforms Work Fashions & More addressed a need the area had for access to quality medical, light/heavy industrial, municipal and first responder work ware by opening a store featuring Dickies brand clothing. 

Granny's Uniforms Work Fashions & More is located at 2525 College Ave in Alton and is open Tuesday through Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

More like this:

Aug 17, 2023 - Alton High School Cheerleaders Launch Fundraiser

Jun 29, 2023 - Woman Charged With Contraband In A Granite City Penal Institution, Controlled Substance Possession

Aug 23, 2023 - Du Quoin State Fair Parade Canceled Due To Forecasted Excessive Heat

Sep 26, 2023 - Father McGivney Student Leads Fundraiser for a Maui Church After Fires

 