BETHALTO – Civic Memorial High School's recent graduate Shelby Quick has been recognized as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles. Quick, a multi-sport athlete, has excelled in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track during her high school career.

"She was more of a long-distance cross country and track girl," said Coach Jake Peal, who has closely observed Quick's development and achievements. "She was excellent for us during her career."

Shelby primarily competed in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter distance runs and the 4 x 800 relay for the Eagles this track and field season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Peal highlighted Quick's impressive performance in her senior year, stating she had "a really good track season." Quick's dedication to her sports was mirrored by her consistent appearance on the honor roll, showcasing her commitment both on the field and in the classroom.

"She's a great example of a student-athlete," Peal added, emphasizing the balance Quick maintained between her academic and athletic responsibilities.

Quick expressed a deep passion for track and field and cross country, the sports that have defined much of her high school experience.

Her accomplishments and recognition as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month underscore her hard work and dedication throughout her time at Civic Memorial High School.

More like this: