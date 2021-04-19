SHELBY COUNTY, IL. – On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the body of Sherry Hubbartt, 72, was discovered inside her residence in Shelby County, Illinois. On Monday, April 19, 2021, as the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, warrants for the arrest of Clayton L. Anderson, 25, of Shelbyville, Illinois and Thomas M. Miller, 19, of Decatur, Illinois were obtained through the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anderson’s arrest warrant is for the offenses of First-Degree Murder, with sentencing enhancements: victim 60 years of age or older and murder committed while active order of protection was in effect involving victim and defendant; Concealment of Homicidal Death with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim and possession of a stolen vehicle with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim. Additionally, Clayton L. Anderson was wanted on a warrant for a previous unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle case. Anderson is being held on a no-bond warrant. Miller’s arrest warrant is for the offenses of Concealment of Homicidal Death with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim and possession of a stolen vehicle with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim. Miller is being held on $500,000 bond warrant.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, Anderson and Miller were taken into custody by the Nevada Highway Patrol for various unrelated criminal charges in Nevada. Miller is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and Anderson was transported to an area hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the investigation, ISP DCI – Zone 5 was assisted by multiple Law Enforcement Agencies including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

This matter is an open and ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Coroner’s Officer, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police. No additional information is being released at this time.

More like this: