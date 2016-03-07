Shelbie Manns Earns March Employee Honor at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Shelbie Manns of the Pharmacy is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee Recognition Award winner for March. Shelbie's co-workers say that she is "extremely hard working and goes above and beyond to help others. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! She is an excellent student and pharmacy tech who is trained in all areas of the pharmacy. Shelbie always knows what needs to be done and gets it done, even when performing multiples roles during the same shift. She has an awesome attitude and is always positive and bubbly. Shelbie was mentioned by three out of five nurses surveyed in December as a person from Pharmacy who should be recognized for doing great work. She will be an excellent pharmacist and is a real asset to Alton Memorial Hospital. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip