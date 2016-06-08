Article continues after sponsor message

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital recently hired Callie Shaver as the new director of Health Information Management Director. Shaver is a Registered Health Information Technologist (RHIT), and is currently working towards a Bachelor’s degree in Registered Health Information Administration (RHIA) through Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She has worked in Health Information Management (HIM) for 19 years and began her career as a coder along with many other positions within the medical records department. For the past 9 years, Callie has held various director positions.

Callie enjoys working in HIM, particularly since the implementation of the electronic health record. Shaver commented that “no two days are ever the same, and working on patient safety, quality and compliance are a must in everything done in HIM. The functions of the HIM department are essential and affect so many people in our community by completing and safeguarding their personal health records every day.”

Callie resides in Smithton, IL. She has two grown children and one four year old grandson, who Callie describes as “the apple of my eye.” In her free time, she loves to play outside with her grandson and enjoys boating on the weekends with friends and family. Another of Callie’s hobbies is her affection for fast cars and enjoys cleaning and detailing her two supercharged cars every chance she gets.

More like this: