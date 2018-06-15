GODFREY – Summers Port’s Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season-opening meet had to be postponed Thursday evening when thunderstorms rolled over the Alton-Godfrey area right when the meet was about to begin.

The Sharks’ meet against WaterWorks of Edwardsville was pushed back to July 10 due to the storms.

“Mother Nature didn’t want to cooperate today, unfortunately,” said Sharks coach Nancy Miller. “I think everyone’s really disappointed; we wanted to get our first win under our belt and see where things stand and see what we still need to work on; it’s a letdown, but we’ll get together July 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

“You can’t control the weather, that’s for sure; you can’t take a chance on safety, though.”

The Sharks’ participation numbers have increased for 2018, Miller said. “Our numbers are up; we have an exciting group of swimmers that are right in the middle ages; the 9-10s and 11-12s are large this year,” Miller said. “I love that because it’s really exciting; they’ll continue to grow and stay with the team hopefully; we’ll see the benefits of that years from now.”

The numbers indicate the swimmers for the Sharks want to be a part of the tradition that Summers Port has built through the years, Miller feels. “The kids take great pride in (the tradition),” Miller said

The SWISA Novice meet is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at WaterWorks before the Sharks’ next scheduled meet at 6 p.m. June 17 at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville. “It’ll be exciting to see what our new swimmers do (at the Novice meet),” Miller said.

More like this: