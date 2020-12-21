ALTON - Alton Firefighters Local 1255 had its Fourth Annual Turkey Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Crisis Food Center at 21 E. Sixth Street in Alton, and it was a significant success once again.

“This year was a little different due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the construction of the new Crisis Food Center building addition," Fire Captain Derrick Richardson, a member of Alton Firefighters Local 1255, said. "We had a contactless drive-through only turkey giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East 4th and East 6th Street heading north to that make a right on East 6th Street and pulling up in front of the location where we loaded the trunk.

"We gave one turkey and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies lasted. We asked that everyone wear a mask for the safety of all parties. We were happy to partner with Crisis Food Center, which donated the side items and went 50/50 with the Firefighters Local 1255 on purchasing the turkeys."

Due to social-distancing COVID-19 restrictions, there was not a walk-through or walk-in this year for the giveaway.

Richardson said this is an "awesome" annual event put on by the firefighters union and Crisis Food Center.

"It is an amazing event," he said. "Both organizations are committed to helping those in need to celebrate with a good holiday meal."

Richardson closed by saying: "Christmas time is about sharing the gift of joy with community, and the Firefighters Local 1255 feels very strongly about that."

