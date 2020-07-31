EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced today his office has filed criminal sexual assault charges against a Collinsville woman for sexual assault accusations against a minor dating back to 2006.

Sharilyn A. Whittaker (d.o.b. 5/31/55) was charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1 felonies, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony. The charges date back to a series of encounters between June 1, 2006 through April 13, 2010 where Whittaker committed the act of sexual penetration upon a male minor (d.o.b.4/14/92), while she was in a position of trust, authority or supervision as a family friend of the victim.

Following interviews with the victim and defendant, charges were filed. The Troy Police Department led the investigation alongside Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Nolan.

Article continues after sponsor message

“For so many victims of sexual assault, it can take years to finally reach the point where they are able to tell their story and begin the path through the justice system to vindication. When victims are heard and supported, we have an opportunity to connect them with a support system that allows them to continue their path to healing," Gibbons said. "As a community, we have to continue to provide these opportunities and remain vigilant to listen for the voices of those who have been victimized, so they can have their day in court and their opportunity for justice."

Gibbons commended the vital work of Assistant State's Attorney Nolan, whose collaboration with the Troy Police Department allowed for the evidence needed to charge. Whittaker turned herself into the Troy Police Department. Her bond was set at$250,000 bond set by Associate Judge Janet Heflin. Whittaker posted a cash bond and has been released with a no contact order with the victim.

If convicted of the Class 1 felony, the maximum penalty is 15 years per count served at 85 percent in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Both counts, if convicted, require the defendant to register as a lifetime child sex offender.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilt

More like this: