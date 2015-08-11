FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Share Anderson Hospital will be hosting their Annual Walk of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday, October 3, 2015, at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The walk honors and remembers babies who have died through pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or in the first few weeks of life.

Share Anderson Hospital is affiliated with the National Share program. There are two other Share programs in the area. Share St. Joseph’s Breese, and Share at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. The families in these groups will also be participating on October 3. Our mission is to serve those whose lives hve been touched by the tragic death of a baby. We provide support as parents journey through this unique journey of grief, as well as provide information, education, and resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual walk provides the opportunity for parents and families to be together, share their stories, and remember and honor their babies. The event includes a short program and walk, ending at the Angel of Hope statue, and a balloon release there. Registered participants receive a memorial program, T-shirt, and a Carnation to lay at the Angel of Hope statue.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. On-line registration can be completed at: www.regonline.com/2015sharewalk . For more information, call 618-391-5984. Deadline for registration is September 1, 2015. Registration is available the day of the event, starting at 8:00 a.m., for participation only.

A portion of this year’s proceeds from the walk will support the fundraising efforts to purchase an Angel of Hope statue to be placed on Anderson property. Another Angel of Hope provides another place for parents to go to remember their child, and well as a visible reminder of infant loss, a life-changing loss for many families. Donations toward the Angel of Hope can be mailed to Anderson Hospital Foundation, attn. Angel of Hope Fund, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois 62062.

More like this: