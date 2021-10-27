ST. LOUIS – Honor a local veteran or veteran’s family with the help of the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch! The riverboats are proud to announce the return of Share a Story, Share a Meal, in which you can nominate a local veteran or veteran’s family to receive a free Thanksgiving feast courtesy of the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, Kuna Food Services, and Old Thyme Produce.

“During this time of giving thanks, we are so grateful for our veterans for their service in ensuring our freedom,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations, Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Please honor a veteran today and nominate them to receive a delicious, free feast this Thanksgiving!”

HOW TO NOMINATE

In 200 words or less, share a story about the veteran or veteran’s family and why they should receive a free Thanksgiving feast. Submissions must be emailed to share@gatewayarchriverboats.com by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 8. Nominees must reside within 50 miles of St. Louis City.

An independent judging panel will review all nominations and select 10 honorees to receive free Thanksgiving feasts. Honorees will be announced and contacted on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11.

PRIZE DETAILS & MEAL DELIVERY

The winning honorees will receive a Thanksgiving feast (feeds up to five people), which will include oven-roasted turkey with gravy, salad, cranberry sauce, assorted rolls, and cornbread muffins, mashed potatoes, stuffing, casserole, and a dessert.

Meals will be prepared fresh by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch’s culinary team and delivered on Wednesday, November 24. Reheating instructions will be included so the feast can be enjoyed on Thanksgiving Day or Thanksgiving weekend.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

