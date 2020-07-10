ALTON - Shannon Walker asked and was granted a jury trial for her misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct after she and six others were arrested early Sunday, April 5, at Hiram’s Bar in Downtown Alton. Law enforcement said the citations were issued at the time in violation of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Others cited in the April gathering were Hiriam Lewis, the bar owner, and five others.

Walker was represented by well-known St. Louis attorney Travis Noble and a staff member.

Noble addressed the media outside the courtroom that there was much more to the story than reported by the police chief, the mayor, and reported in the news.

“We are obviously not going to plead guilty in this case,” Noble said. “This will be a trial. We will have an opportunity to cross-examine both the chief and the mayor about the chief’s report and contradict some things in the police report. There is more to the story.”