EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced significant changes to its personnel this week, with a promotion and a new hire reshaping the team.

Shannon Hudson has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in the patrol division.

Sheriff Jeff Conner expressed his support for Hudson, stating, "We wish you the best in your new role."

In addition, Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Sykes is set to begin field training and will join the office's patrol division. Sykes brings several years of law enforcement experience to the position. Sheriff Conner remarked, "We look forward to the contributions he will make."