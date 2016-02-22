



EDWARDSVILLE – When it comes to performing at the Widely Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville, musician Nathan Orr thinks the venue “feels like home.”

Returning to the Wildey Theatre with his band mates of Baywolfe, Orr will share his love of Garth Brooks, the internationally renowned musical act, with the audience this Saturday night with Shameless: A Tribute to Garth Brooks.

Orr will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, performing some of his favorite Garth Brooks hits including “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” “The River” and much more. The musician promises that, although he cannot play all of Garth Brooks’ discography, he will try his best to play everyone’s favorite tunes.

After an overwhelmingly successful show around this time last year, Orr is ready to come back to the Wildey and become like one of his heroes.

“I love performing at the Wildey and doing this tribute to Garth. It’s like getting to dress up like one of your heroes,” he said. “Like I get to be Batman for a day!”

Although Orr has been playing music since he was 14, playing on a stage such as the one at the Wildey Theatre can be quite nerve-wracking.

“At the Wildey, it’s like you’re playing at a real concert and the focus is entirely on you,” he said. “It’s a step up from playing at your average bar.”

The event was so popular last year that the entire event was sold out. This year, more tickets have become available so don’t miss your chance to see this awesome act. Tickets are available at the Wildey Theater website. For more information about Nathan Orr or his primary act, Baywolfe, please visit their website.

