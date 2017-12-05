ALTON - Sham Pooches is one of the only full-service dog grooming facilities operating without much use for kennels, owner, Alicia Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys described her business, which recently moved from the Milton Schoolhouse to the former office of Dr. Formea on Main Street in Alton, as a kennel-free, full-service dog groomer. She said she offers bathing, blow-drying, shampooing, toenail polish and everything else. She even has a new shower in the new building, which caters to large dogs as well as older dogs.

"It's good for large breeds and older dogs, because it's much easier on their hips than a regular tub," she said.

As for the lack of kennels, Jeffreys said she has large cushions and love-seats throughout the facility, so dogs can "make themselves at home," after their owners leave them for their grooming session.

"We try to be personable," Jeffreys said. "We take the time to establish relationships, both with humans and canines. People leave their dogs with us, and we fall in love with them."

Sham Pooches is available by appointment only, and those can be made by contacting the business at (618) 419-3833. During the month of December, Jeffreys said dogs receiving the full-service package treatment will receive a gift.

