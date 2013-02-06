  At 10:15 a.m. Feb. 7 on the college’s Godfrey campus, an alarm will sound. Faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be asked to “drop, cover and hold on” as if a real earthquake were hitting.

  An LC Alert message will go out to all Lewis and Clark employees and students via phone call, text message and e-mail in conjunction with the drill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

  “As with anything, a quick response in case of a real emergency requires practice. In a real emergency, people may only have seconds before strong shaking knocks them down or something falls on them,” said John Nell, Risk Management team member at Lewis & Clark.

  More than one million people in communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee will participate in this event.

  Members of the larger community are encouraged to educate themselves on what to do in case of a real emergency as well. Visit www.shakeout.org for videos and other earthquake preparedness resources today.

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - MidAmerica Airport to Conduct Emergency Exercise on Sept. 26

3 days ago - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

Jul 9, 2023 - Emergency Department Overcrowding: Can AI, Predictive Modeling and Simulation Fix It?

Sep 9, 2023 - Godfrey Tables Survival Flight Lease For Now

Sep 19, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Continues Advocacy For Access To Reproductive Autonomy And Emergency Health Care

 