At 10:15 a.m. Feb. 7 on the college’s Godfrey campus, an alarm will sound. Faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be asked to “drop, cover and hold on” as if a real earthquake were hitting.

An LC Alert message will go out to all Lewis and Clark employees and students via phone call, text message and e-mail in conjunction with the drill.

“As with anything, a quick response in case of a real emergency requires practice. In a real emergency, people may only have seconds before strong shaking knocks them down or something falls on them,” said John Nell, Risk Management team member at Lewis & Clark.

More than one million people in communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee will participate in this event.

Members of the larger community are encouraged to educate themselves on what to do in case of a real emergency as well. Visit www.shakeout.org for videos and other earthquake preparedness resources today.

