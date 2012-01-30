Earthquake Preparedness Drill Will Take Place at 10:15 a.m. on Godfrey Campus

GODFREY – Once again, Lewis and Clark Community College is taking part in the largest earthquake drill in history, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout, sponsored by the Illinois Emergency Management Association, among others.

At 10:15 a.m. Feb. 7 on the college’s Godfrey campus, an alarm will sound. Faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be asked to “drop, cover and hold on” as if a real earthquake were hitting.

An LC Alert message will go out to all Lewis and Clark employees and students via phone call, text message, and e-mail in conjunction with the drill.

“As with anything, a quick response in case of a real emergency requires practice. In a real emergency, people may only have seconds before strong shaking knocks them down or something falls on them,” said John Nell, Risk Management team member at Lewis & Clark.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than one million people in communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee will participate in this event.

After all, the real thing could happen.

The Metro East may not be well known for earthquakes, but does lie in an area that could sustain major damage in case of a large scale quake within the New Madrid seismic zone. The last round of major earthquakes to hit this zone, reaching magnitudes of 7.7, 7.5 and 7.7, happened in 1811-1812, making this the 100-year anniversary, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Visit www.lc.edu and search “Emergency” for campus emergency information and a link to ShakeOut Illinois for more earthquake preparedness information and tips.

If you are a student, staff or faculty member and you do NOT receive an alert message on the morning of Feb. 7, please visit www.lc.edu/lcalert right away to opt-in and update your contact information. LC Alert is the system Lewis and Clark uses to make contact in case of emergencies and school closings.

More like this: