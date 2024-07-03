SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair has announced that rising star and crossover artist Shaboozey will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, August 18.

The multi-faceted artist Shaboozey is carving his lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. Born to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in the small town of Woodbridge, VA, Shaboozey grew up on an eclectic mix of music encompassing everything from classic hip-hop and R&B, to country and blues icons like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Lead Belly, to master lyricists, such as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

A true crossover artist, he began his epic 2024 run in March with two standout features on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER—the only artist with multiple appearances on the album. His latest body of work, the critically acclaimed masterpiece Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and was praised in The New York Times for “bring[ing] hip-hop grit to country.”

The album’s smash single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which is two-time RIAA-certified platinum and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, launched him to mainstream stardom and has become the song of the summer. With the meteoric rise of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey and Beyoncé became the first Black artists to score back-to-back leaders in the Billboard Hot Country Songs’ 66-year history.

Tickets for this event, featuring Shaboozey, will be on sale Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / SRO Track - $30 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $85

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Tickets for all Grandstand shows are on sale via Ticketmaster. They include:

August 9: Keith Urban with MacKenzie Porter

August 10: Motley Crue with Phil X and The Drills

August 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde

August 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke

August 14: Lil Wayne

August 15: Jonas Brothers

August 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS

August 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock

August 18: Shaboozey

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, running from August 8th through August 18th in Springfield.

